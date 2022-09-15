A woman allegedly drove while intoxicated with her child in her car.
On Sept. 9, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Hamby was dispatched to West 812 Road in regard to a man and a woman who were fighting. The man said he had an active protective order against Elizabeth Linvick, who showed up intoxicated. Hamby said a vehicle Linvick was driving was parked in a ditch in the front yard of the residence. Linvick said she knew there was a protective order in place and she just wanted to talk to the man. She told Hamby she had been drinking and drove with her son in the car because she couldn't leave him alone. Hamby told the woman she was going to be arrested and she reportedly assaulted him. Hamby said the woman kicked the door to his patrol vehicle until it wouldn't open.
Deputy Kevin McFarland responded to Tarkington Street on Sept. 7 due to 15 goats that reportedly tore up property. The deputy said there were 15-20 goats in the road and yard. A woman walked outside and yelled that McFarland could leave and that everything was under control. The woman said the goats belonged to her, and she was cited.
On Sept. 10, Capt. Derrick Grant was working security at Diamond Stone when he made contact with an intoxicated Clinton Dewberry. The man was causing a disturbance and was asked to leave the event. Since Dewberry didn't secure a campsite and was too intoxicated to operate a vehicle, he was arrested and taken to jail.
