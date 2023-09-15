A tribal citizen who had 160 baggies of marijuana in his possession was arrested near Danny’s Muffler and Tire on Sept. 8 by Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
While performing a search, authorities found the male suspect had 160 large and small baggies containing marijuana, cellophane and baggies containing a crystal substance, a glass smoking device, eight containers with marijuana inside, a black pouch containing a watch, ink pen, and marijuana, a plastic box containing clear baggies and a scale. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked on tribal charges of operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license, possession of narcotics, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputy Cassondra Truett arrested a tribal citizen at a West Ridge Road residence on Sept. 8 after he reportedly assaulted his girlfriend. He was taken to the detention center, where he was booked on tribal charges.
Responding to an assault report on Sept. 7, Deputy Austin Carver arrested a male suspect. He was transported to the detention center, where he was booked on tribal charges of domestic assault and battery, providing false information, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Sept. 9, Deputy Blake Lyons arrested a male suspect at a State Highway 10 location for public intoxication and indecent exposure. He was taken to the detention center and booked.
A male suspected of using drugs was arrested on Sept. 11 by Deputy Joseph Burkett at a State Highway 82 residence. He was transported to the detention center, where he was booked for making a false report and resisting an officer.
