A woman escaped serious injury after a known man assaulted and stabbed her in the head several times.
On Sept. 14, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Jesse Mitchell was dispatched to Abby Lane on a report of a stabbing. Dispatch advised Dylan Rose fled in a Chevy Sedan, and may have been headed toward Park Hill or Muskogee. A woman reported her neighbor came to her house and stated Rose was trying to kill her. EMS personnel could see several stab wounds on her head. The victim showed deputies video footage of the incident, which showed Rose breaking into the residence and shoving the victim out of view. While deputies were interviewing the victim, dispatch advised Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb made contact with Rose in the parking lot of Del Rancho. Officers detained Rose and recovered a knife the victim described. The victim’s phone was also found inside the vehicle. Rose was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
On Sept. 16, Deputy Ryan Patton was dispatched to Peggs in regard to a stolen vehicle that was recovered. Patton said the tag returned stolen out of Miami from Perry’s Auto Sales. A backpack in the truck had letters and receipts that belonged to Clint Mankiller and Chance Wright. Deputy Rick Ward made contact with a man at a residence, where Mankiller and Wright were found hiding beside a bed. Mankiller and Wright were arrested.
Deputy James Carver responded to T&T Convenience store on Sept. 16 in regard to a report of a stolen battery. A woman said a man threatened to kill her, and told her via text message that he took the battery because he had a receipt. He allegedly threatened to burn the vehicle. Carver said the vehicle had two flat tires, and the battery was missing.
