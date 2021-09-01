A combative man wouldn’t stop arguing with officers after he was free to leave jail, and he ended up getting booked, anyway.
On Aug. 30, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Stephens was dispatched to Park Hill in regard to threats. Christine Rupel said Curtis Warren had been following her around while cursing and screaming at her about the rules of the neighborhood. Warren and Rupel are council members of the Property Owners Association in the neighborhood, and Warren was purportedly harassing contractors about trees they could and could not touch. Stephens made contact with Warren, who stated nothing had happened and that Stephens didn’t need to be there. Warren became irate and pulled away from the deputy. Stephens pulled his Taser and advised Warren to turn around, but he refused. Deputy McKinsey Fuson came in behind and detained Warren while he was distracted. Warren continued to be combative and was arrested for obstruction and resisting arrest. Officers at the Cherokee County Detention Center said they wouldn’t take Warren for his charges and told him he was free to leave. However, Warren began arguing with jail staff, so they accepted the charges for him.
Deputy Kile Turley conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with defective taillights on Aug. 31. Christopher Coursey was told he was pulled over because the taillights were not working. Turley said Coursey began messing with the light switches and looking at the front of the vehicle. The man gave Turley his driver’s license and when he was asked for his proof of insurance, Coursey tried to take his license out of the deputy’s hand. Coursey appeared confused during the traffic stop and had a marijuana joint in his pocket. He did have his medical marijuana card and told the deputy he had smoked several hours before the traffic stop. Coursey was transported to Northeastern Health System to have his blood drawn before being taken to jail for driving under the influence.
On Aug. 30, Deputy Rick Ward responded to Abby Lane, where he spoke with Morgan Drywater in regard to illegal entry and vandalism. Drywater said her ex-boyfriend was hiding in her closet after she had told him he wasn’t welcome at her residence. The woman said her ex broke her bedroom window when he tried removing her air conditioning unit. She said he also broke the unit after he took it out of the window.
