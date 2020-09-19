A physical altercation left two family members bruised and arrested Thursday.
On Sept. 17, Cherokee County Sheriff's Sgt. Jarrod Rye was dispatched to Teague Drive on a report of a domestic assault. Dispatch advised a man and a woman were fighting in the front yard. Hulbert Police Lt. Robert Stephens was on scene and said Bryan Haner and Sierra Smith were fist fighting. Haner said he and his stepdaughter, Smith, were arguing inside the house when he told her to get her belongings and get out of his house. Haner said he walked outside where Smith followed him and the two began to argue more. He claimed Smith threw something at him so he walked toward her, and she punched him in the face. Haner said he punched her back and Smith hit him several times. Smith said she was sitting on the front porch with her daughter when Haner came outside and yelled at her. Smith said she threw something at Haner to distract him and he threw something back at her. She claimed her stepfather grabbed her and hit her in the face and in the back of her head. Smith said she managed to get away, but Haner wouldn't let her get her daughter off the porch. Smith claimed Haner said he would kill her if she came back to the porch. She said the man let her get her things and she waited at her mother's vehicle until police arrived. Karen Haner said she was outside in her car when she saw her husband and Smith fighting. Haner and Smith were arrested and booked into jail for domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.
A woman said she was able to escape her abusive ex-boyfriend to file a report with the sheriff's office on Sept. 17. The woman said the man violently assaulted her and choked her until she lost consciousness. She said they went to the hospital for her injuries, but she couldn't call for help because he was with her. Deputy Tanner Hendley went to the known address of the man to serve him a protective order, but no one answered the door. Hendley said he tried to call the man and the number has been changed.
On Sept. 17, William Wilson reported a woman threatened to shoot him with a gun. Wilson said he was in his driveway on Sept. 13 when the woman approached him and said she would shoot him in the gut so he would suffer before he died. Wilson said he didn't see a gun and never said a word to the woman. Wilson said he walked back to his house when he heard gunshots.
