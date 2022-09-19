Two men were taken to jail after it was determined they allegedly stole more than just a fuel cell.
On Sept. 16, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Jesse Mitchell was dispatched to South Muskogee Avenue on a report of a disturbance in progress. Dispatch advised the caller found his stolen fuel cell on a trailer of a truck and he confronted the individuals. The victim said his fuel cell was stolen several days earlier and provided a photo of the item to the deputy. Mitchell met with Raymond Hood and Matthew Allen. Both men claimed they didn't know the fuel cell was stolen and they bought it from a man named Tyler. Hood and Allen were detained while Mitchell continued to investigate the matter. Hood said his wife had a receipt for the fuel cell. Dispatch and Mitchell determined the VIN number to the vehicle Hood was driving didn't match and that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Broken Arrow. The trailer also came back stolen out of Alabama. Allen was arrested for knowingly concealing stolen property. Hood was arrested on tribal charges of knowingly concealing stolen property for the fuel cell and the trailer, as well as possession of a stolen vehicle and falsely displaying a tag.
Deputy Tanner Hendley was contacted Sept. 14 a man said the woman he filed a protective order against harassed him while they waited their turn in court. He said the woman started talking about him being a sex offender and how other people were supposed to show up for court. A woman in one of the judge's offices came out and told the woman to quiet down, as she could hear their conversation. The woman then asked the man to move to the other end of the hallway, as she could hear the other woman continue to speak with the man.
On Sept. 18, Deputy Caleb Rice was called to Hulbert due to suspicious activity. The woman who called the sheriff's office said a man walked up to her front door, opened it, and tried to walk into her house. She said the man took off on foot when he was confronted by her husband. Rice arrived to find Kent Bruner matching the suspect's description. Bruner claimed he asked a man if he could use a phone but he didn't remember if he opened the front door. Video footage on the couple's Ring doorbell showed Bruner inside the residence for about 10 seconds before he left. Bruner was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges of breaking and entering a dwelling without permission.
