A woman said she came home to find blood everywhere and her cat's tail cut off on Sept. 11.
Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Kaitlin Rafalko was dispatched to South 511 Road in regard to an animal complaint. Harlianne Woods said her cat's tail was cut off and that resulted in the cat's death. Woods said the incident happened sometime the previous night, because she returned home to her door unlocked, and blood everywhere in her apartment. Neighbors told Woods that a man she has a protective order against was outside her apartment when she wasn't there. Rafalko said she examined the dead cat, but it was unclear what caused the damage to its tail.
On Sept. 18, Deputy Broderick was dispatched to West 650 Road in regard to a theft in progress and a possible assault in progress. May Yang said she heard screaming outside when she opened the door and saw her husband, Kevin Lee, fighting with an unknown man. Yang said she ran outside to help her husband and there was a gray van parked on the property. She said the back doors were open and several of their medical marijuana plants were in the back of the van. Yang said she screamed for help when the next door neighbor, Dave Brixey, arrived and held down the man. Jacon Neugin had a busted lip and injuries related to the fight. He was detained while Broderick interviewed Lee. Lee said he walked outside to water the plants when he saw Neugin loading them into the van. Lee said he confronted the man and was punched in the face. Neugin said family members told him to steal the plants. He said the van was stolen, but a records check showed it hadn't been reported as of Sept. 18. Neugin had a loaded rifle inside the van and said a family member gave it to him. Neugin said he had the gun because he'll never know when he might need to use it, and he was going to prison. Neugin was taken to jail and booked on charges of larceny of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm while in the commission of a felony, and assault and battery.
Joshua Spencer reported his 2010 Keystone Springdale RV was stolen on Sept. 18. Spencer said the RV was on his property when he left for work that day. He said the vehicle was gone by the time he returned home. Spencer said he checked his video surveillance and could hear what sounded like a diesel engine just outside the view of the camera.
Deputy Kim Novak responded to a welfare check on South Nalley Road on Sept. 19. He observed a GMC Envoy parked in the middle of the road with a man slumped over the steering wheel. Novak said the vehicle reeked of alcohol and it took several attempts to get the driver awake. Christopher Lee Jones appeared confused and almost fell when he exited the vehicle. Jones said he was going to work at Green Leaf Nursery, and drank a six-pack of beer. Jones was taken to jail where he was booked on charges of driving under the influence - third or subsequent time due to having at least two previous DUI history on his driving record. He was cited for transporting open container, impeding traffic, improper stopping in roadway, no seat belt, and driving while revoked.
