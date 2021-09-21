Two people were arrested after deputies recovered drugs and a gun during a traffic stop.
On Sept. 18, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Sgt. Pete Broderick was on patrol in the Park Hill area, where he noticed a vehicle with no headlights on parked in front of the entrance of South Breeze Mobile Home Park. Broderick made contact with the driver, Deidre Davis, who stated she was told to sit and wait there. Davis admitted to being under the influence of marijuana, and she smoked just before the deputy showed up. Davis gave Broderick permission to search the vehicle and he found a Glock 9mm in the floorboard. There were several prescription bottles of marijuana inside the vehicle. Broderick and Deputy Kile Turley were dealing with Davis when they noticed a man walking toward the vehicle, and then turn around as he got closer. Turley made contact with Steven Estes and noticed a tin container on the ground where he was standing. Turley opened the container and asked Estes if it was cocaine. Estes said he didn’t do cocaine, and that it was Ecstasy. Davis was arrested for public intoxication. Estes was booked on tribal charges at the Cherokee County Detention Center.
On Sept. 19, Deputy Jesse Mitchell was dispatched to a house on Flournoy Road on two separate occasions in regard to a physical domestic in progress. It was reported that a man was dragging a seven-month pregnant woman by her hair down the road. Mitchell arrived and separated the group. The victim said it was only a verbal dispute and nothing turned physical. She said she fell and the suspect picked her up. The suspect stated he had anger issues and wanted to seek treatment. He secured a carseat for a child and the woman and child left the residence. The woman called dispatch and advised she wanted to file a report because the suspect hit her. Mitchell arrived to the residence and met with the victim. She said the man assaulted her during an argument, and drug her by her hair while she was on the ground. A statement was left for the suspect to fill out.
Deputy Adam Woodard responded to South 551 Road on Sept. 19 after Tyler James Wilson stated he wanted to turn himself in. Wilson told Woodard that he pushed a woman down the stairs when the two got into an argument over money. The victim said Wilson approached her about the money and pushed her down the steps outside her home. Wilson was transported to jail for assault and battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.