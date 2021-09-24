A man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a woman during a dispute over a dog's mishap.
On Sept. 21, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Jimmy Tannehill was dispatched to East 795 Road on a report of a domestic dispute. A woman told the deputy that James Phillips choked her, kicked her, and pulled her hair. The woman said the dispute started because the dogs defecated in the house, and Phillips didn't take them outside. She said she was able to get away and ran to the neighbor's house to call for help. Phillips said the woman was lying about some of the information, but not all of it. He said he was angry but he left to defuse the situation. Phillips was arrested and booked into jail on charges of domestic assault and battery.
Deputy Robert Stephens was dispatched to Garden Walk Apartments on Sept. 14 in regard to an altercation. A woman said she and Teresa Marie Porter got into an argument, and she wanted her to leave. The woman said Porter was intoxicated and did leave the property. Stephens found the woman walking by the intersection of Muskogee Avenue and Highway 82. The deputy made contact with Porter, who stated she didn't have anyone to come get her. Porter was arrested and booked on tribal charges of public intoxication.
On Sept. 22, Deputy Stephens was called to West 805 Road on a report of a protective order violation. A woman said Jason Sparks was pounding on her door and trying to get inside her house. Stephens arrived and Sgt. Pete Broderick had Sparks detained. Sparks was transported to jail and booked for the violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.