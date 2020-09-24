Deputies recovered a stolen vehicle after it was crashed and damaged on Sept. 24.
Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy James Carver was dispatched to East 675 Road on a report of a vehicle crash. Upon arrival, Carver could see a Chevy Impala with no tag crashed into a tree. There were no occupants in or around the vehicle, and Carver found a registration letter addressed to a woman in Peggs. Deputy Curtis Elkins went to the address listed and spoke to the woman who said she didn't know where her vehicle was, and wanted to report it stolen.
Deputy Tanner Hendley responded to an assault report on Sept. 22. Dispatch advised the caller said a juvenile ran away from home after a family member threw a coin purse in her face, causing it to bleed. Deputies made contact with the juvenile and she claimed she didn't want to return home. She said she wanted to press charges on the family member. The Department of Human Services was contacted and evaluated the residence. They felt there was no threat and the juvenile was released back into custody of the family member.
David Fowler said his employees at Hunter's Home discovered a bullet hole in the wall of a building on Sept. 23. Fowler said the hole appeared to be a 22 caliber round. He said a man was on his bike in front of the building that morning, and he heard a sharp sound. Fowler said he wasn't sure if that man had anything to do with the damages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.