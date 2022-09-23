A woman said she used fentanyl at the casino before she was pulled over.
On Sept. 22, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy James Carver was finishing up on a traffic stop with Sgt. Brad Baker when a vehicle with a broken taillamp. Carver pulled the vehicle over to meet with Lorna Daniele Sanders. She didn't have a driver's license but handed the deputy a citation out of Adair County for driving without a valid license. Carver could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle and Sanders handed him a bottle of the drug, claiming her friend left it behind. Sanders said she smoked earlier and was asked if she had anything other illegal items. She said, "Fentanyl that was just used at the casino on a piece of tinfoil." Sanders said she smoked the drug with a friend and he left it behind. Sanders was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, driving under suspension or revocation, and defective equipment.
Deputy Blake Lyons was observing traffic in Park Hill on Sept. 18 when he watched as a van that was traveling at a high rate of speed veer into oncoming traffic. Michael Raider was pulled over and got out of the vehicle. Lyons said the man popped the hood and advised his vehicle was overheating. Lyons didn't see anything to indicate that the vehicle was in distress. Raider was eventually arrested for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and driving while under suspension.
On Sept. 21, Deputy Tanner Hendley took a walk-in report in regard to threats being made.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.