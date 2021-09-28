A registered sex offender was arrested after authorities learned he was living with a child.
On Sept. 23, Cherokee County Sgt. Ryan Robison was contacted by Parole Officer Shane Owens in regard to a sex offender who was living under the same roof as a child. Robison made contact with officers who informed him that Marshall Maxey's girlfriend and her juvenile child were living with him at his residence. Officials informed Maxey that he wasn't supposed to live with children who were not legally his, and he was living at a different address than what was listed on his registration paperwork. Maxey admitted his girlfriend had been staying with him for approximately a month. The girlfriend said the child was living with relatives, but had to come live with her since there was no place else for the child to go. Maxey was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act. Maxey was convicted in March 2013 for second-degree rape and sentenced to 15 years to the Department of Corrections, with the last five years suspended. Maxey is classified as an aggravated lifetime offender and is required to register with CCSO every 90 days.
Deputy Ryan Patton was dispatched to Murrell Road on Sept. 24 in regard to shots being fired. Witnesses said a man and a woman were arguing before the man left. According to the sheriff's report, the man returned and fired a weapon before he fled a second time. One of the witnesses followed the man to get a tag number, but they said they believed the man fired two more shots while driving. The woman spoke with Patton and stated that she and the man were arguing before he fired the gun toward the ground. The woman had injuries consistent with being choked, and refused to answer Patton when he asked if the man choked her.
On Sept. 19, Deputy Kile Turley responded to EZ Mart in Fort Gibson, where he met with officers in regard to a domestic dispute that happened in Cherokee County. FGPD was dispatched to a separate domestic about a week prior, and both cases involved the same victim. Officers tried to make contact with someone in the residence where the assault took place, but no one answered the door and they left. FGPD said the victim was driving the same truck that was parked outside of the residence during the first incident. Turley spoke with the victim and she stated she heard police outside, but the man told her he would ruin her life if she made a sound. Turley said he noticed old bruising on the woman's body. She advised she dropped the man off at the Dam Bar on Highway 80, but no one was able to locate him there.
