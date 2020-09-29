A man was booked on several charges after he allegedly punched a woman.
On Sept. 27, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Nick Chute was dispatched to West 805 Road on a report of a domestic disturbance that was physical. The caller said Noah Thackeray was hitting her and they were on their way to the address in a GMC Yukon. Dispatch advised Thackeray and the woman were separated, but he was able to get back into the vehicle after he busted the window out. Chute was approaching the vehicle on Manard Road when the caller flashed her headlights at him. The woman got out of the vehicle in a hurry and was clearly upset. Thackeray was told to exit the vehicle and detained upon further investigation. He told deputies the woman and him were arguing when she began to hit him. The woman said Thackeray called her names and punched her when she told him to shut up. The woman said Thackeray said he was going to kill her. Chute said the woman had injuries consistent with a physical fight. Thackeray was taken to jail and booked on charges of domestic assault and battery, threaten to perform act of violence, malicious injury to property, and a warrant.
On Sept. 26, Deputy Rick Ward responded to South 530 Road in regard to property theft. Burl Berry, owner of Park Hill Plants, said he was advised two men were stealing marijuana plants. Berry said he recognized one of the men as Darren Eugene Spencer, an employee that was sent home earlier that day. An employee who saw Spencer and Ralph Threat putting the plants in a white car said he confronted the men and they put the plants back to the field. The plants valued at $300 each, for a total value of $2,700. Spence and Threat were taken to jail for grand larceny.
On Sept. 25, Deputy Kaitlin Rafalko was dispatched to Old Highway 62 on a report of an unconscious woman lying on the side of the road. Two people were trying to help the woman, who appeared to have overdosed. Rafalko found the woman's phone, a key, and a piece of paper that had methamphetamine on it. Rafalko said the woman seemed like she was overdosing on more than just meth. The deputy gave the woman a dose of Narcan and she opened her eyes, but wouldn't move or speak. EMS arrived along with the woman's mother. She said her daughter had "a pill problem." The woman was transported to the hospital.
Deputy Chute was dispatched to North 480 Road in regard to a gunshot wound on Sept. 14. The caller said her husband shot himself in the head. Chute was escorted to a room where Clifford Short was found with a rifle. Northeastern Health System EMS arrived and called the time of death. The medical examiner investigated, and the funeral home was contacted.
