A man who was allegedly drunk told deputies he crossed the center line because he was reaching for his loaded shotgun.
On Sept. 1, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Curtis Elkins was on patrol when a vehicle passed him on Lost City Road. Elkins noticed the vehicle didn't have working tag lights. Elkins got behind the vehicle and could see it cross the center line several times. Elkins conducted a traffic stop on Cody Potts, who had both hands out of the window. The deputy said there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. There was a loaded shotgun lying in the passenger seat that Elkins noticed as he was approaching Potts. The man had several beer cans inside the vehicle, and told Elkins he crossed the center line because he was grabbing for his gun. Potts was arrested after a field sobriety test, and Deputy Kile Turley said he would transport him to jail. Potts tried running from Turley but tripped and fell. He was booked on tribal charges of driving under the influence, transporting an open container, and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
On Aug. 25, Sgt. Tanner Hendley was dispatched to Gourd Lane on a report of a disturbance. The caller said a man threw a beer can at his car as he drove by. The caller said if deputies didn't get there quickly, he would shoot the man. The victim named the man because he was familiar with him, and deputies tried to make contact with him. The suspect was nowhere to be found at the time, but dispatch advised there was a domestic in progress at Log Store North. Hendley determined the suspect was involved in the dispute, but no charges were pressed.
Deputy Ward was dispatched to Fort Gibson on Sept. 2 in regard to theft of property. Evelyn Taylor said she believed a known man stole almost $900 worth of items while she was away from her home.
