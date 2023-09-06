Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two tribal citizens during a traffic stop on Sept. 5 after they reportedly found marijuana and paraphernalia in their possession.
According to reports, a small amount of marijuana, a syringe, and a glass pipe with white and black residue inside were found. The pair were transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where the 30-year-old man was booked for possession of drug paraphernalia and the 31-year-old woman was booked for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Deputy Kyle Thompson took a burglary report on Sept. 4 from Preston and Valarie Ellis, who said someone broke into their residence and stole two beverages.
A male suspect was arrested by Deputy Jimmy Tannehill on Sept. 2 and was transported to the detention center, where he was booked on tribal charges of trespassing.
Deputy Nick Chute arrested a tribal citizen on Sept. 2 for public intoxication and for interfering with firemen in performance of duties. He was taken to the detention center and booked on tribal charges.
On Aug. 31, Deputy Jacob Phelps arrested a 44-year-old man after he reportedly assaulted his parent at a South Epp Wagers Road residence. He was taken to the detention center, where he was booked for domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Deputy Tanner Hendley took a burglary report on Aug. 31 from Jecikah Fletcher, who said someone broke his window and entered his residence.
Deputy Cassondra Truett arrested a male suspect on Aug. 30 after he reportedly assaulted his girlfriend and her two children at a South 512 Road residence. The 35-year-old was taken to the detention center, where he was booked for domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
