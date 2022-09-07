A man allegedly fired a gun toward a vehicle where two children were inside.
On Sept. 2, Cherokee County Sheriffâ€™s Deputy Ryan Patton was dispatched to Park Hill because of a reported disturbance. Dispatch advised Patton the incident was a shooting. A man said a silver truck pulled into his yard and turned around in the back of the house before Jerry D. Letterman fired a 9mm pistol at the truck. The man said Letterman fired the gun to scare the truckâ€™s occupants because the vehicle drove toward them. A neighbor came over and asked why someone shot at his girlfriendâ€™s truck, which had two children in it. Letterman admitted he fired two shots at the vehicle. The woman who was driving the truck said GPS brought her to the wrong driveway, and she heard gunfire. Letterman was arrested for assault and battery with a deadly weapon and was booked on tribal charges.
Deputy Rick Ward responded to Park Hill on Sept. 5 to investigate an assault and battery report. A woman said she and her former common-law husband got into a physical altercation. The woman had visible injuries and said the man damaged her vehicle. Ward spoke with the man and he said it was the woman who damaged his vehicle first, so he retaliated by damaging hers. He said the woman bit him and chased him.
On Aug. 23, Deputy Nick Chute was called to a residence on West 660 Road for a welfare check. The caller said a woman was at the house of a man who assaulted her and asked that deputies check on the woman. Chute made contact with the women, who had a bruised face. She told the deputy the man assaulted her three days earlier, and she went to the hospital because of it. The woman was transported to a place where victim services were going to contact her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.