A woman who allegedly set fire to a vehicle was found to have burn injuries on her legs.
On Oct. 27, Cherokee County Sheriff's deputies Tanner Hendley and James Carver were dispatched to South 550 Road in reference to a vehicle fire. A firefighter with the Cookson Fire Department advised he saw a woman walking on 550 Road and noticed heavy smoke coming from a vehicle. Firefighters believed the vehicle was set on fire and contacted the sheriff's office. The owner of the vehicle said she stopped by a residence to pick up her kids for school when she passed a woman in the hallway. She said the woman was walking down South 550 Road and she was carrying two backpacks. Hendley said he believed the woman was in an RV down the road from where the charred vehicle was parked. The owner of the RV gave deputies permission to enter the vehicle. Talia Ray Poafpybitty was found inside the RV, and she had two fresh burn injuries to her leg. Poafpybity was booked on charges of arson and burglary.
Deputy Nick Chute was called to West 794 Road on Oct. 28 in regard to a burglary in progress report. The victim said her ex-boyfriend broke into her apartment through a broken window. Chute arrived and began to enter the apartment when Earnest Brundage crawled out of the broken window. The man claimed he was asleep in the apartment. Brundage was arrested and booked on tribal charges of second-degree burglary and a warrant.
Deputy Hendley was called to a report of theft on Oct. 25 in Park Hill. The victim claimed her roommates stole her checks, took money out of her banking account, and used cash apps to make online purchases.
