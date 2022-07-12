Sheriff's office applies for Safe Oklahoma Grant

Law enforcement agencies have until July 20 to apply for the 2023 Safe Oklahoma Grant, and the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office will be among the contenders.
Attorney General John O'Connor announced the application period for the grant is open, and he's encouraging agencies to apply.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said it's an overtime grant from the AG's office, and it's something his office applies for. Its focus is on problem areas of the county - in other words, higher crime areas.
"CCSO has received positive feedback from Cherokee County residents who have witnessed CCSO deputies being more proactive on patrols in their areas," said Chennault. "Many times, during normal patrol shifts, CCSO deputies only have time to respond to calls for service, reactive types of situations, due to Cherokee County's high call for service volume."
The grant has allowed deputies to be proactive in targeted areas and make more traffic stops, which increases their visibility to the public, according to Chennault.
"While working Safe Oklahoma grant patrol shifts, CCSO deputies have taken many firearms out of the hands of convicted felons, recovered stolen firearms, made misdemeanor and felony DUI arrests, arrested two offenders for attempting to elude and made several felony narcotics arrests," the sheriff said.
The money from the grant helps fund overtime costs for officers, upgrades to technology, and community partnership projects that focus on preventing violent crimes.
"Each year, the Safe Oklahoma Grant helps our law enforcement partners do their job better and reduce violent crime," O'Connor stated in a press release. "My office is privileged to play a role in creating a safer environment in local communities across the state by facilitating applications and distributing this funding."
The grant was established in 2012 and is funded through an annual appropriation from the state Legislature. Chennault said he applied for the grant on Friday, July 8.
Learn more
For more information on this grant and others like it, visit https://www.oag.ok.gov/safe-oklahoma-grant1.
