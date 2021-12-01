The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man whose body was found dumped earlier this week in a rural area.
Sheriff Jason Chennault said the man is Miguel Josue Santiago-Ortega, 27, of Decatur, Arkansas.
Undersheriff James Brown and Sgt. James Morgan spent hours Tuesday afternoon looking closely at the distinctive tattoo on Ortega’s forearm.
“We did have him identified about three hours before the Medical Examiner’s Office, and they confirmed it was him. We do have people of interest at this time,” said Chennault.
Crewmen for District 1 Cherokee County Commissioner Doug Hubbard discovered the body North of Todd Access on Monday, Nov. 29. Officials believe Ortega was dumped sometime over the weekend.
Chennault asked for the public’s help in identifying Ortega from the tattoo, since no wallet or phone was found on the body.
Initially, officials believed the tattoo read "AYIAJ," but Chennault said the wording was tattooed backward, and it actually says "LAIYA." Photos from Ortega’s Facebook page were used to match the tattoo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.