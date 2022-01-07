Sheriff's office seeks help in finding burglar

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding a man wanted in connection with a burglary.
On Dec. 30, Sgt. Ryan Robison took a burglary report from The Station marijuana dispensary in Keys. The theft was captured on surveillance video, and 33-year-old Brandon Hembree was named the suspect. Hembree has multiple felony convictions for theft crimes.
“The suspect arrived at the store in a stolen pickup and stole marijuana, marijuana paraphernalia and an ATM during the burglary,” said the sheriff’s office.
Hembree fled from a traffic stop in the area of Greenwood Elementary on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
“During impound inventory of Hembree’s vehicle, a large quantity of marijuana believed to be stolen during The Station burglary was recovered,” said CCSO.
A woman was arrested Thursday, Jan. 6, for hiding Hembree in her residence. The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call Sgt. Pete Broderick at 918-456-2583. Anyone who aids Hembree in evading arrest could also face charges.
