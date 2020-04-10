Two new candidates have entered the race for Cherokee County sheriff, and state positions have also drawn two new hopefuls, as filing for the June 30 election closed Friday afternoon.
In the sheriff's race, David Huffman and Mac Martin threw their hats into the ring for the Democratic nomination. They will face current Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault, who is seeking his first full term. Manuel Holland Jr. also filed for the Republican ticket.
The U.S. Senate race has attracted two new Democrats: Elysabeth Britt and R.O. Joe Cassity Jr., who join Sheila Bilyeu and Abby Broyles. For the Republican ticket, John Tompkins and Neil Mavis joined Sen. Jim Inhofe and J.J. Stitt in the primary race. Robert Murphy is the lone Libertarian candidate. Independents Joan Farr and A.D. Nesbit had already filed, too.
The District 2 U.S. House of Representatives race saw Republican Rhonda Hopkins file, joining incumbent Congressman Markwayne Mullin and Joseph Silk on the ballot. Democrat Danyell Lanier and Libertarian Richie Castaldo had already filed.
District 3 State Sen. Wayne Shaw, R-Grove, filed for re-election Friday, and he will square off against Blake "Cowboy" Stephens, of Tahlequah, for the Republican nomination. Dyllon Fite, of Cookson, will serve as the Democratic nominee after filing Friday.
District 9 State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, will run against the only Democrat to file for the seat, Jack Reavis, of Muskogee.
In the District 4 State House race, incumbent State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, and Republican Bob Ed Culver, of Tahlequah, will square off in November.
State Rep. Chris Sneed, R-Fort Gibson, and Republican George Faught, of Muskogee, were the only two to file for the District 14 State House election, and will face off in the June primary.
State Rep. David Hardin, R-Stilwell, remained unchallenged for his District 86 seat.
The filing for the June 30 primary election has closed. For questions about voting or absentee ballots, call the Cherokee County Election Board at 918-456-2261.
