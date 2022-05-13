A Welling man is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Cherokee County District Court after reportedly pointing and discharging a firearm at and in the vicinity of a woman and her 3-month-old baby.
Richard Dale Lea, 40, was arrested by Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies on April 25. According to reports, Lea was walking through Angela Reed’s yard when he reportedly pointed a firearm at her and discharged it once in her direction.
Prior to the shooting, Reed reported that she instructed Lea not to walk through her yard as her dog bites. Reed was holding her baby at the time Lea shot at her.
During the investigation, authorities discovered Lea had an outstanding warrant and was a convicted felon and he was immediately placed into custody and transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he reportedly admitted to authorities he had discharged the firearm. Authorities also found a glass smoking pipe and marijuana in Lea’s possession.
According to court documents, Lea previously entered a plea of guilty on Feb. 21, 2018 to possession of a firearm while on probation and was sentenced to 10 years. Lea also entered a plea of guilty on Feb. 12, 2020 to knowingly concealing stolen property and was sentenced to five years.
Lea is being accused of feloniously pointing a firearm, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, reckless conduct with firearm, carrying firearm while under the influence, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Lea is to be held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on May 31. According to court documents, Assistant District Attorney Eric Jordan is slated to prosecute the case.
