Responding to a domestic violence report on May 26, deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman who allegedly assaulted her mother.
Upon arrival at the South 410 Road residence, the 88-year-old victim reportedly had minor injuries to her hand and face. The 69-year-old suspect was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where she was booked for assault and domestic assault and battery in the presence of a child.
Deputies reportedly arrested a 49-year-old tribal male on May 27 and again on May 29 for public drunkenness. Suspected of using alcohol, he was first arrested near the Burnt Cabin area, and then again in the Park Hill area. Following both arrests he was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he was booked on tribal charges.
On May 29, Deputy Nick Chute arrested a 27-year-old male suspect after he reportedly stole an orange Kia Soul from a Mud Valley Road residence. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he was booked for destruction of property, larceny of an automobile and possession of stolen property.
