At a growing number of places like doctors’ offices, classrooms or amusement parks, employees can be seen wearing clear face shields instead of – or maybe along with – cloth face masks.
A face shield has a plastic panel that hangs from a holder – which either rests on the top of the head, the forehead or on the nose – and extends below the chin. It it supposed to block large respiratory droplets from spreading.
Currently, the Centers for Disease Control does not recommend face shields due to a lack of evidence to support their effectiveness for source control, according to cdc.gov. Source control means lowering the number of respiratory particles coming from one person onto others nearby.
A recent series of simulations by Fugaku, the world’s fastest supercomputer, showed that after a cough, droplets larger than 50 microns stuck to the inner surface of the shield, but droplets 20 microns or smaller could escape through gaps, such as the bottom or sides.
“Face shields help protect the mucous membranes of the eyes and protect the mask from contamination,” said Cheri Oglesbee with Northeastern Health Systems infection control. “Face shields are open at the bottom, so they are not a replacement for masks.”
Face shields that wrap around the sides of the wearer’s face and extend below the chin, or hooded face shields, may provide better source control than others, according to the CDC. The CDC acknowledges that some designs of shields are better than others, and there are groups that benefit from the shields over face masks.
Keys Public Schools Superintendent Vol Woods said he was told by health department representatives that face shields don’t protect others very well at all, and that cloth face masks are better.
“Some schools had talked about teachers using them so students could see their mouths, which can help with pronunciation and speech,” said Woods.
A mask some speech pathologists use has a clear window so students can see the wearers' mouths, according to Woods.
Tahlequah Public Schools allows students and staff to wear a “face covering,” which can be a mask or shield, or both, according to Superintendent Leon Ashlock.
Marissa McCoy, Cherokee Elementary School principal, said about 50 percent of her staff are using face shields.
“They are being used for all subjects, but particularly during reading instruction, speech and special education classes. The main benefit is the smile students get to see on their teacher's face when they walk in the door. The shields are also very helpful when young students are learning sounds,” said McCoy. “They seem to protect the wearer and the person on the other side from the virus/droplets, because we have had no known exposure at school.”
She said teachers like them because they can be easy to clean by using sanitation wipes.
The first-grade team at Cherokee Elementary School prefers to wear face shields.
“The students can hear me more clearly. They can see how to put their lips to make the sound,” said Addie Boulware. “They can also see my facial expressions and see when I am smiling at them.”
The teachers said the shields also make it easier to breathe than a cloth covering, but Delaney Wallace said the glare and change in depth perception bothered her.
If a shield does get scratched or broken, sometimes just the plastic shield part can be replaced. The style a few of the CES teachers wore were on a plastic glasses frame. The plastic shield could be detached and put on another pair of regular glasses, or it could be replaced with a new sheet on the original frames. The cost, she said, is about $2-$3 each, or packs of them are available online.
A face shield with a forehead cushion costs $2.90 at Medical Equipment Affiliates in Tahlequah. Other styles may also be available to order.
The business serves the industry, as well as the public. But DeAnn Garrison, Medical Equipment Affiliates chief operating officer, said she has not had many people asking for face shields. She said most people are looking for face masks, gloves and hand sanitizer. While the office and shop is not currently open, customers can call to get products or services by curbside pick up.
April Smith, owner of Grace Medical Equipment, said they don’t normally carry face shields.
“I had one business call about them, but we never could find them,” said Smith. “I don’t really see an interest in them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.