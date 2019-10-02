Shiloh Christian School awards students for sales

Shiloh Christian School continues to participate in the Blue and Gold sales fundraising program.
This year, the school recognized the top five sellers with Visa gift cards. The students were given an opportunity to compete for the gift cards by selling the famous Blue and Gold bacon, sausage, and chicken. This bi-annual fundraiser helps to keep the cost of tuition down for the private school.
All participants were recognized during a Friday assembly. Shiloh's Administrator Susan Alkire celebrated all the students' efforts and praised the students for reaching out to the community for sales. She awarded third-grader Mason Hamilton with the Top Seller Award and a $100 gift card. The brother-sister team of Chandise and CelahMarie Wells received the Runner Up Award and a $75 gift card. Fourth-grader Lily Young received the third-place award and $50 gift card. The fourth-place award and $25 gift card were given to Katelyn Hughes.
These fundraisers are integral to helping to defray the costs of raising tuition, according to administration. As a nonprofit, Shiloh relies on the various fundraisers throughout the school year. It is due to the hard work of all the families that participate in the fundraisers and those in the community that support the school that Shiloh is able to continue to be "a beacon on a hill" to the Tahlequah community. Alkire and the Shiloh Christian School has been so blessed by those in the community supporting the school through donations.
"It is through the generosity of the community that we continue to teach our students about being great citizens, gracious leaders, and an example to others," said Alkire.
The community is invited to the Shiloh Christian School Annual Spaghetti Lunch on Nov. 15 in the Cherokee County Community Building. Deliveries can be scheduled.
For more information about Shiloh, 1282 Amity Lane, call 918-458-5041.
