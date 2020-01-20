Shiloh Christian School continues to participate in the Blue and Gold Sales fundraising program. Products - sausage, chicken tenderloin fritters and thick-sliced bacon - may be ordered through Jan. 31, 2020 and are not available in stores.
For the next three weeks, each customer who orders a "helping" of Blue & Gold products will also be "helping" Shiloh Christian. Blue and Gold is family owned and operated in Jones, Oklahoma, since 1969. Students will be out and about through Jan. 31, taking orders.
"Blue and Gold has been a great fund raiser and a blessing for Shiloh's scholarship program, which helps us to offer generous scholarships to students every year," said Administrator Susan Alkire, who is coordinating the effort. "Everyone loves these products. This past year, we were able to offer scholarships to all the students who applied. It helps to reduce our already low tuition cost."
These fundraisers are integral to helping to defray the costs of raising tuition. As a nonprofit, Shiloh relies on fundraisers throughout the school year to help keep tuition costs down.
"It is due to the hard work of all the families that participate in our fundraisers and those in the community who graciously support our school that we are able to continue to be a beacon on a hill to the Tahlequah community," said Alkire. "It is through the generosity of the community that we continue to teach our students about being great citizens, gracious leaders, and an example to others."
During the sale, students compete for the top three sellers each receiving gift cards.
To place an order directly, call 918-458-5041 or send an e-mail to info@shilohcs.org.
