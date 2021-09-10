Live music returned to the Illinois River this weekend with the Diamond Stone Festival, bringing familiar players together again and drawing spectators from all over to behold the rhythmic roots sounds.
A blend of country, folk, rock and Americana, the festival originated after the annual Medicine Stone Music Festival went on hiatus in recent years. The former event attracted big names and big crowds, and while the new version of the jamboree is scaled down, it gives off a similar vibe for regular attendees.
Among the music fans to return to Diamondhead Resort this year was Scott Irons, who traveled from Missouri to pay witness. Although the layout of the festival has changed since he first attended Medicine Stone, he said Diamond Stone was just as entertaining and communal.
“It’s definitely a little smaller than in past years, but it’s just as fun. It’s got that same atmosphere with all of these red dirt fans and country fans,” he said. “These are my kind of people. I love it.”
Familiar faces graced the stage at Diamond Stone, like Red Dirt Rangers, Vandoliers, Ragland, Jacob Tovar and more. The lineup was headlined by The Death South, which received significant national and global attention after a music video of the band’s “In Hell, I’ll Be in Good Company” was released on YouTube. The song eventually appeared in the Top 50 on the Billboard music charts and on the Top 20 of the U.S. iTunes overall chart.
But Tahlequah is considered a music town to many, which could explain why several local artists and bands performed this weekend. For one musician, it was his first time to play at the resort, but not his first time at the annual festival.
Instead of sitting in the crowd this year, Kyron Lee stood in front of it as he performed during the Wednesday Pre-Party at Diamondhead’s gravel bar.
“The first year I came, I actually didn’t even know how to play guitar that well,” Lee said. “Since then, I’ve learned how to play the guitar a little better, wrote some songs, and now I got to play this year. So it’s sort of come full circle.”
It helps to have friends already in the industry, Lee said, as he’s been able to play more shows around town and learn from fellow musicians around the area. His confidence has started to grow from being able to open for bands like RC & The Ambers, but nerves still play a role.
“RC and them have been gracious enough to let me tag along and if they need an opener, they’ll let me come open for them,” Lee said. “This last year, after things have opened up since COVID, I’ve been playing a lot more than I had before. The more you play, you get a little more comfortable. But I’m always still so nervous on the first song. So I have one song I know back and forth, and I always start off with that.”
R.C. Edwards is no stranger to performing on the banks of the Illinois. During his time with the Turnpike Troubadours, which helped create the original Medicine Stone, he’s had several chances to perform on stage there. Now with RC & The Ambers, he’s getting to perform in his home town and show off the band’s new album released Friday, “Big Country.”
“It was the first chance for me and Amber [Watson] to do our own thing,” Edwards said of the new album. “It was fun for me and Hank Early from Turnpike to get weird and get some songs in I’ve been doing forever, but weren’t going to be Turnpike songs. So a chance to put those on a record is pretty exciting.”
Edwards said watching Medicine Stone turn into such a large festival was great to see, but he appreciates the laid-back atmosphere Diamond Stone provides.
“I’m always going to come back. I’m out here just about every Sunday, even when it’s not a festival. I love the place and the people,” Edwards said. “It’s kind of a reunion. That’s what we sort of missed. We were able to have this last year, but it was really the only one. You miss all those festivals, because that’s when all your buddies and bands get to hang out together.”
Check it out
Diamond Stone Music Festival continues Saturday, with Juliet McConley and Maddie K starting things off at 1 p.m.; The Great American Wolf, 2 p.m.; Jacob Tovar, 3 p.m.; Chris Blevins, 4 p.m.; Red Dirt Rangers, 5 p.m.; Courtney Patton, 6 p.m.; RC & The Ambers, 7 p.m.; John Fullbright, 8:30 p.m.; and The Dead South, 10:30 p.m.
