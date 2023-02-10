The Felts family has owned and operated businesses in the area for decades, starting out with what is now a fixture of the downtown scene.
“Sixty years ago this week, we opened our Felts Family Shoe Store with a song our lips, a spring in our step and a prayer in our hearts. It was a good day. We had five customers and did $5.51 worth of business,” wrote Clay and Kay Felts in a open letter to the Tahlequah Daily Press on Feb. 12, 1999.
This coming Tuesday, Feb. 14, will make it 84 years since the historic business set up shop in downtown Tahlequah.
“The shoe store is obviously what allowed [the Felts family] to do other endeavors,” said Bryce Felts, Clay’s son and property manager.
Bryce said the store opened on Valentine’s Day in 1939, and to date, only five different people have managed it. Clay married Kay in 1940, after which he decided to pay off the business loan.
“It was wartime and he was a civilian flight instructor, and so my mom ran the shoe store during the week and my dad would take the red-eye bus to Bentonville on Sunday night, be a flight instructor all week, and then on Friday night, he’d take the red-eye bus back to Tahlequah,” said Bryce.
In the midst of World War II, Clay didn’t sell a lot of shoes and had to cobble, or repair them, as well. Bryce said the family still has the equipment Clay used.
After joining the military as a first lieutenant, Clay was sent to south Texas, where he remained with Kay, at that time pregnant with their eldest son Wayne, until the war ended 18 months later. Keith Holland was trained and served as the store’s manager during that period.
Bryce’s son, Drew Felts, took over the store in 2015.
“I enjoy talking to people, visiting with people, and helping them, ” said Drew.
Drew said he started working at the Felts Family Shoe Store in 1997 at age 17. He commented on the longevity of the shop.
“You don't find that in family-owned businesses very often anymore,” said Drew.
The Feltses have expanded their scope beyond the shoe store.
“In 1969, my dad and three other gentlemen bought the old fish hatchery, which is where Plaza Shopping Center stands now,” said Bryce.
The four became partners and started a business, Plaza Partnership. One of their first tenants, Bryce said, was Larry Reasor of Reasor’s Grocery Store.
That plaza is now wholly owned by the Felts Family.
“Twelve years ago, we decided as an exit plan for the family to try to see if someone was interested in keeping shopping centers,” said Bryce. “We asked our family – sons, grandson, granddaughters.”
Despite being outbid in the auction for Star Shopping Center, Bryce said the family was able to purchase the Midtown Shopping Center, across the street from the Daily Press. Passing on the knowledge of running the business has become key since.
“Right now, my grandson [Zach Felts], Drew’s son, is helping me with the business,” he said. “He’s still going to college so he works part time, but he’s learning what it take to manage [the properties on a daily basis].”
Zach is a “youngblood coming up.”
Looking toward the future, Bryce said the Feltses have moved into other businesses as well, like an RV storage place on Fourth Street, and are seriously considering opening a food truck park later this year – he hopes to be open by the fall – on Basin Street across from Felts Park.
One thing Bryce wants the community to know about the Feltses is how they feel about the community.
“Probably how blessed we’ve been to grow up and be in Tahlequah and having Tahlequah’s support in our endeavors, whether it’s the shoe store or the shopping centers. We do try to give back as we can,” he said.
This echoes how Clay and Kay ended their open letter back in 1999.
“As we look forward to the next century, we pledge our continued support in time and money to the things of community interest that are worthwhile,” they wrote.
