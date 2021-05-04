A man wanted in connection with a non-lethal shooting in Peggs has been captured after a minutes-long standoff with authorities.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said they were able to track the suspect, Cherokee Nation citizen Jeremy Dill, to a trailer park south of Tahlequah.
“We set up on [Dill] and were waiting for him to leave, and he never did leave. This afternoon, we went out to the trailer and tried to call him out,” said Chennault.
A child and an elderly woman were inside the trailer, and Dill eventually allowed the two to leave, while he refused to come out.
“After about 30 minutes of calling out to him, the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service tactical team approached the trailer and he eventually came out and surrendered,” said Chennault.
Dill was taken into custody without incident and transported to Muskogee County, where he will be held as a federal prisoner. Because Dill is a tribal citizen, his case will be handled according to the Supreme Court's McGirt ruling.
Chennault said deputies were dispatched to Peggs at around 4:30 p.m., Monday, May 3.
"Some type of argument turned into a shooting [wherein] the victim was shot in the leg and the suspect fled," said Chennault. "Mayes County deputies found the suspected vehicle between Locust Grove and Chouteau."
Officials searched the surrounding area for Dill and had to call that off as severe weather rolled in late Monday evening.
The victim, Devan Lee Alverson, suffered a leg wound and was airlifted to a Tulsa hospital.
The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Explosives, through CCSO Investigator Matt Meredith, will be the agency that files charges on Dill.
Chennault expressed his appreciation to the following agencies who were involved in case: Mayes County Sheriff’s Office, the ATF, the Tahlequah Fire Department, and Cherokee Nation Marshal Service.
“Our Marshal Service continues to protect our communities while partnering with area law enforcement agencies at the local, state and federal levels, which for this case included the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives," said CN Marshal Service Director Shannon Buhl. "Our Special Operations Team has been especially busy since the McGirt decision, with approximately seven callouts in just the past four weeks.”
