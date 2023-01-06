Shooter still on the lam; appearance may be altered

Authorities said the man wanted for shooting at deputies may have altered his appearance.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said they believe Christopher Wayne Smith, 32, may have a different look since he’s been on the run.
On Jan. 3, Deputy Nick Chute initiated a traffic stop on a Chevy Blazer for excessive speed on Stone Chapel Road.
The driver, Smith, fled from the deputy and shot at Chute during the course of the pursuit. Chennault said they determined Smith fired six shots toward Chute, and the deputy’s windshield was struck two times. Chute was not injured.
The vehicle was found abandoned at 835 Road and 470 Road, and Smith took off on foot. Authorities have since been searching the area for him.
It was erroneously reported on an area Facebook page that Smith had been caught Friday evening. Chennault and an investigator were called for confirmation, and the sheriff said he wasn’t aware of Smith's being apprehended.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Smith is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 918-456-2583.
