Shooting death nets manslaughter charges

Manslaughter charges have been filed against a local man accused of fatally shooting another during an altercation.
On June 3, Tahlequah Police officers were dispatched to Riverside Park on a report of a shooting.
Responding officers said several people fled the scene in vehicles as they were approaching the park.
Officers found Dayne Whitehorn, 25, on the ground and unresponsive. Several people surrounded the man and CPR was being performed before officers took over.
Witnesses said Richard Lee Smith, 55, and Whitehorn had been fighting when the shooting occurred.
According to the police report, one witness told detectives Whitehorn had Lee by the neck, and Lee broke free by elbowing Whitehorn.
"Once the two were separated, [Lee] shot [Whitehorn] but [the witness] did not know where the gun came from," the report said.
Whitehorn was transported to Northeastern Health System, where he died a short time later.
As he was being taken into custody, Lee told officers he was "ex-military" and the shooting was "self-defense." The weapon, a Ruger semi-automatic pistol, was found in the trunk of a car parked at the scene.
On June 29, District Attorney Jack Thorp said Smith "unlawfully, willfully, knowingly, and wrongly" committed the crime of first-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Whitehorn.
Smith's initial appearance in Cherokee County court was June 30. His next court date is slated for Aug. 3 at 9 a.m.
According to court documents, Assistant District Attorney Eric M. Jordan is listed as prosecutor, and there is no legal representation listed for Smith as of this time.
