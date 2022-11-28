The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has opened a probe into a shooting that injured a 64-year-old man in Watts Sunday evening.
According to the OSBI, the victim called 911 to report the shooting, and deputies with the Adair County Sheriff’s Office responded. The victim was shot several time in front of his residence on East 610 Road. He was transported to a hospital in Arkansas.
The name of the victim has not been released.
