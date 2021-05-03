Authorities are looking for a person wanted in connection for a shooting in Peggs Monday afternoon.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said deputies were dispatched to Peggs at around 4:30 p.m.
“Some type of argument turned into a shooting [where] the victim was shot in the leg and the suspect fled,” said Chennault.
Within a few hours, deputies located the suspect's unoccupied vehicle near Locus Grove in Mayes County. Chennault said the victim was airlifted to a hospital in Tulsa
Deputies are still looking for the suspect.
