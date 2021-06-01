The Grand River Dam Authority is continuing to investigate a boating fatality and a shooting that occurred over Memorial Day weekend.
GRDA Police responded to a disturbance call with shots fired at Eagle Bluff Resort on Sunday, May 30.
“When officers arrived, they learned that a female had been shot in the neck,” Justin Alberty, vice president of Corporate Communications. “She was later flown by helicopter to an area hospital. No details on her condition are currently available.”
The purported Haley Lucinda Hathcox, 19, was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center. Possible charges against her include shooting with intent to kill and assault with a deadly weapon.
GRDA Police also responded to a boating crash on Grand Lake, near Scotty’s Cove. A boat that had four occupants apparently crashed into a breakwater in a no-wake zone.
“When officers arrived at the scene, three of the boat’s occupants were out of the boat and on the breakwater. The fourth occupant, believed to be the boat’s operator, was missing,” Alberty said.
The fourth person’s body was recovered at approximately 2 a.m., Sunday in 60 feet of water. The body was taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Tulsa.
“It is believed that alcohol was a factor in the collision. The investigation is ongoing,” said Alberty.
