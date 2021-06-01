County and city law enforcement authorities dealt with more than just drunken drivers over the Memorial Day weekend.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault was out patrolling over the weekend and said several people were taken to jail for driving while under the influence.
"The weekend went well, and I think the weather helped us out because even when it wasn't raining, it was still pretty cold," said Chennault. "It didn't seem like there were a lot of people on the river or lake."
However, Chennault said there were a great many visitors in the county for the holiday.
"We had no major incidents but [the Grand River Dam Authority Police] is investigating the shooting that happened at one of the resorts. Our patrol deputies assisted with it, but the investigation will be done by GRDA," Chennault said.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King had anticipated a relatively quiet weekend, but he said officers responded to a kidnapping, and they're investigating a shooting.
"We had a kidnapping/sexual assault and domestic violence report that we made an arrest on," said King. "We had a gunshot victim show up to the hospital and we're trying to determine where that actually took place at."
King said officers got into a pursuit with a suspected burglar, and that miscreant was taken to jail.
"[The city of] Tahlequah was actually a victim this weekend, too. Apparently tools and vehicles were stolen from the maintenance department and they are investigating that as well," he said.
The chief said one DUI arrest was made over the weekend.
