Area residents and tourists can stop by the Cherokee Nation Supreme Court Museum to learn about the about the deadliest day in U.S. Marshal Service history in the exhibit, "Sovereignty on Trial: The Tragedy at Goingsnake."
On April 15, 1872, tribal member Ezekiel Proctor was on trial in Cherokee Nation court for the shooting death of fellow tribal member Mary "Polly" Hildebrand-Beck. U.S. Marshal Jacob Owens and a posse were sent to arrest Proctor and try him in the U.S. Court of Western Arkansas.
"This court trial was in progress already on that morning when a group of men entered the courtroom, which was actually a school," said Karen Shade-Lanier, exhibits manager for Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism. "A deputy U.S. marshals posse entered and a shootout broke out between this posse and individuals inside the courtroom."
The lasted roughly 10 minutes and resulted in the deaths of 11 men and injuries of 11 people who were inside, most of whom were part of the posse.
"There were two deputy U.S marshals who were part of this and they brought on individuals from the community," said Shade-Lanier. "They were there to apprehend him for attempting to kill James Kesterson, who was a Cherokee Nation citizen by marriage through his marriage to Polly."
Beck's shooting happened at the Hildebrand-Beck Mill, and it is believed that Proctor went to the mill to confront Kesterson about leaving his sister and their children. It was reported that Proctor knew Beck and was once attracted to her.
Some accounts state Beck saw the gun and jumped in front of her husband to take the bullet for him.
Proctor turned himself into Goingsnake District Sheriff Jack Wright, who held him for Beck's murder. Because Kesterson was a Native citizen through marriage, the case should have been tried in CN court, and all parties involved were Native. Kesterson reportedly believed the CN court would find Proctor not guilty and he gave up his CN citizenship, resulting in a warrant being issued against Proctor for assaulting a U.S. citizen.
The posse was led to attend the trial and was ordered to arrest him on federal charges and to transported him to Fort Smith for trial should Proctor be acquitted.
The 15-man posse arrived and the shootout began, but there are several versions of exactly what happened right before the first shot was fired. The one account many believe to be true is that White Sut Beck fired the first shot when he used his shotgun to kill Johnson Proctor, Ezekiel's brother.
The trial was moved to a different location the next day, and Proctor was eventually acquitted.
"Everybody who was involved in this were citizens of the Cherokee Nation - the sovereign nation that had jurisdiction over courts, over law within this area, what we call the 14 counties now," said Shade-Lanier.
Over the year following the shootout, there were investigations by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Department of the Interior, and the Department of Justice. Warrants were issued by the federal government to all those who were at the schoolhouse that day, and CN issued warrants to the surviving members of the posse.
Eventually a congressional investigation was opened, during which President Ulysses S. Grant called for the normalization of relations with Cherokee Nation. It was agreed that if CN withdrew its warrants, the U.S. would do so as well.
Proctor went on to be elected Cherokee senator, sheriff of the tribe's Flint District, and served as deputy U.S. marshal for 17 years. He died in 1907 at the age of 76.
"Sovereignty on Trial: The Tragedy at Goingsnake" exhibit can be found at the Cherokee National Supreme Court Museum on 122 E. Keetoowah St. in Tahlequah.
