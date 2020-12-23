More than 50,000 raffle tickets were passed out to local residents who visited stores in Cherokee County during the annual Shop Tahlequah promotion.
The Tahlequah Daily Press kicked off the event wherein customers could win prizes and local merchants could increase revenue. Customers were given raffle tickets for every $10 spent up to $100, and one ticket per $100 spent thereafter.
Among the local businesses that participated were BancFirst, FourNinety Creations, Workman’s, Meigs Jewelry, Felts Shoes, Vivid Salon & Boutique, Tahlequah Family Vision Center, UPS Store, BCG Dispensary, Tahlequah Lumber, Super Spray Carwash, The Skin Spa & Boutique, Minerva Canna, Rose Furniture, Rum Runners Liquor, NeoHealth, The Branch, and Kroner & Baer Pub.
All businesses offered prizes for whoever won the raffle for their stores, and TDP had grand prize giveaways for winners, including $500, $1,000, and $3,000 in cash. Meigs Jewelry offered a $1,000 shopping spree.
Joe Mack, TDP advertising executive, said local merchants reap the benefits of extra spending, and can take advantage of the affordable advertising during the year-end economic driver.
“Because we do extensive print and marketing campaigning and promoting of the event, it’s by far our largest fourth-quarter project that we do at TDP. It’s a very affordable way to reach a large audience and get the word out there about what it is you do. You get to reach our print readers, digit readers, our social media followers, and then folks who listen to our local radio station, Lakes Country,” Mack said. “It’s just a way to cross many lines and cover a lot of ground with one incredibly fun promotion, and it’s my favorite way to cap off a year.”
On top of a global pandemic that has made shopping locally critical, Tahlequah sees its lowest sales tax during December.
“It helps our city further grow and develop its infrastructure because our sales tax revenue isn’t declining,” said Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Operations Manager Kelley Robertson. “December is our worst month for sales tax, and the Economy Recovery Task Force emphasized that, and that’s where the Shop Home for the Holiday campaign was put together.”
Tahlequah Post Mart co-owner Amanda Lamberson said this their second year to participate, and 2020 was crucial for their small business.
“We knew families and friends were going to have to ship more this year than ever before,” she said. “We felt it was important to be a part of Shop Tahlequah as an effort to give them a chance to win.”
Drew Felts, owner of Felts Shoes, said they gave away a pair of Ugg Boots.
“Every event that is done to bring people to downtown Tahlequah is a great event,” Felts said. “I believed we’ve participated in Shop Tahlequah every year it’s been done.”
FourNinety Creations co-owner Bryan Rigsby said the event was important for the small businesses.
“After COVID-19 and slow sales this year as a result, we were down about 50 percent in sales to date,” Rigsby said. “We were pleased with the process and appreciated the live feed to help plug the store.”
Mack said the way tickets are distributed and the number of sponsors have changed every year, but the program is always a success for local businesses.
“It was a successful and festive and enjoyable way for us wrap up what has been an otherwise difficult year for all of us,” said Mack. “Hopefully we made those who won incredibly happy, and give them a little something extra.”
Jacqueline Morris was this year’s grand prize winner of $3,000, and she plans to donate some of those funds to local nonprofit organizations.
“I’m really involved in the community since I’ve moved here, and I stay up with what’s going on downtown,” said Morris. “I love shopping downtown and I love all of the unique stores.”
Morris said she was shopping at Meigs Jewelry during Ladies Night Out when she received her winning ticket.
“I believe in what you think about, comes about, with all my heart. When I had asked Joe [Mack] when the drawing was going to be, I told him I was going to win that $3,000,” she said.
NeoHealth awarded a $250 cash prize and a $250 gift certificate. Minerva Canna gave away a basket full of goodies, and Tahlequah Family Vision Clinic offered an eye exam and $100 toward a set of glasses, sunglasses, or contacts. Rum Runners Liquor gave out two custom Yeti cups. One lucky winner won a LazyBoy recliner from Rose Furniture. Tahlequah Lumber gave away a $100 store gift card.
Mack said those whose tickets were drawn have until Jan 15, 2021 to claim their winnings. In-store drawing winners must contact the merchant directly – not the TDP or the Chamber – to verify and claim their prizes. Grand prize drawing winners should contact the Tahlequah Daily Press, at 918-456-8833, to verify and claim their prizes.
Winning numbers
Grand prize winners: TDP winner, 062114; Meigs Grand Prize winner, 044223; third-place cash winner, 046267; second-place cash winner, 038117; and first-place cash winner, 054299. In-store drawing winners: BancFirst, 38539; FourNinety Creations, 018011 and 018123; Workman’s, 034833; Meigs Jewelry, 054675; Felts Shoes, 043110; Vivid Salon & Boutique, 015785; Tahlequah Family Vision Clinic, 060969; UPS Store, 025297; BCG Dispensary, 032506; Tahlequah Lumber, 012097; Super Spray, 046490; Skin Spa & Boutique, 016213; Minerva Canna, 049739; Rose Furniture, 028210; Rum Runners, 050417; NeoHealth, 003310 (Jayden Wardlow) and 003100; The Branch, 052981; Kroner & Baer, 058054.
