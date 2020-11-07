Despite the ease of online shopping, local residents can help the community by keeping their dollars in town. And small business owners are counting on it, as the holidays draw near and area stores offer deals on merchandise.
The Tahlequah Daily Press is kicking off its annual Shop Tahlequah promotion, wherein consumers will have chances to win big prizes while local merchants reap the benefits of extra spending.
"Shop Tahlequah is that year-end economic driver that this community anticipates every year," said Joe Mack, TDP advertising executive. "Together, with more than 20 participating sponsors, we give back to the community that shops in Tahlequah not only during the holidays, but year-round."
Customers who visit one of the participating Shop Tahlequah stores will be given raffle tickets for every $10 spent up to $100, and then one ticket per $100 spent thereafter. Among the area businesses that have already signed up are Tahlequah Lumber, Vivid Salon & Boutique, Oasis Health Food Store, The Skin Spa & Boutique, Bank of Cherokee County, NeoHealth, FourNinety Creations, UPS Store, K9 Acres, Rose Furniture, BCG Dispensary, Workman's, BancFirst, Felt's Shoes, Super Spray Carwash, Newk's Eatery, The ALL Store, Rum Runners Liquor, Post Mart, The Branch, Meigs Jewelry, Kroner & Baer Pub, and Tahlequah Family Vision Center.
Each business is offering a prize for whoever wins the raffle for their store, and the TDP will also have grand prize giveaways for winners, including $1,000 in cash. Meigs Jewelry is offering a $1,000 shopping spree.
One of the participating stores has recently changed locations, as The ALL Store has taken over where Stage used to be, and there, shoppers will find a little bit of everything, including toys, clothing, household items and more. Owner John Collins said he has high expectations for the holiday season.
"Because I buy in a secondary market, I can sell stuff way cheaper than everybody else, and everybody is coming to me right now, because they're saving money and I'm the only place in town like mine," said Collins. "I give a guarantee with anything I sell, so I'm hoping to do very well while providing a service for the community."
Collins said prices for his merchandise are already 25 to 50 percent cheaper than anywhere else around. However, on Black Friday, he plans to offer 25 percent off his already marked-down prices. He said that unlike big box stores, businesses like his care about the community.
"I was a small store and I gave away 22 semis of food during the pandemic," he said. "I gave away $20,000 worth of protective gear that I could have easily sold, and the city would have paid me for it, but why would I do that when it's not helping the community? That's why shopping local is important, because I was able to help the community that helped me."
For those looking to make their homes a little more comfortable, Rose Furniture will have deals for Black Friday as well.
Owner Rick Rose said the store will offer its annual Black Friday deals, with some furniture going for 50 percent less than usual.
"Our biggest sale of the year is during the Black Friday promotion we run," he said. "We do it every year. We run some great deals on some closeouts. Normally everything in the store is on sale during Black Friday. Stuff that hasn't been sold in the last year, we mark it down and move it out."
Like many industries, the furniture business has had a harder time getting new products in.
But Rose said his furniture store has done a good job of making sure its inventory is consistent, despite the stock being lower than normal for this time of year. He pointed out that studies show more dollars spent at local businesses continue to circulate several more times within the community.
"So it helps promote local businesses, keeping the local businesses open, and keeping the town alive. Without all the various businesses in town thriving, it wouldn't take long for Tahlequah to not to be as nice of a place to live as it is now," said Rose.
FourNinety Creations is expecting another busy holiday season.
Last year, co-owner Bryan Rigsby said there were times when they stayed at the shop until 1 or 2 a.m. to finish orders. It's perhaps the perfect place for those looking to give personalized gifts this year.
Rigsby said they can customize just about anything, as many customers will bring in tumblers, leather goods, metal signs, and other household items to be engraved.
He also pointed out that for many of the mom-and-pop shops in town, the holiday season and their businesses are their livelihood.
"This what we do and we love doing it," he said.
"Something that's personalized - like our cutting boards we can put recipes on in the handwriting of that person'a mother or grandmother - can be handed down and really mean something. And keeping the economy here and keeping the people you know and see everyday in business is important."
The Shop Tahlequah event will start Friday, Nov. 13, and will run until Dec. 17. In the meantime, folks should keep an eye out for Black Friday deals going on around town, as most area shops will be offering some type of discount.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.