Shop Tahlequah going well

Shop Tahlequah is in full swing, and hundreds of tickets have already been distributed by local merchants to their customers.
Many area businesses are participating in the annual shopping promotion, which ends Dec. 16.
Shoppers receive one raffle ticket for $10 purchased from these stores up to $100 and then one ticket per $100 after that on the same purchase.
These tickets provide a chance to win prizes from participating local merchants and other grand prizes.
"We've definitely given out hundreds of tickets," said Kyler Arnall, sales manager at Meigs Jewelry. "Everyone, as far as customers go, is aware of [Shop Tahlequah]. Most people are asking for it."
Arnall said the store will have a lot more shoppers in the coming weeks.
"I think it drives people to shop more locally," he said.
Daniel Tye, a manager at Too Fond of Books, said Shop Tahlequah is going great.
"We've given out half to three-quarters of the tickets we've been allotted," said Tye.
Although customers haven't typically been asking for their tickets, Tye expects to give out the rest of the shop's tickets before the event ends.
"We have about 300 tickets left," he said.
Tye said he would like Shop Tahlequah to begin on an earlier date in the future.
"Looking forward to next year, hopefully we can expand," he said.
Bryan Rigsby of 490 Creations said he enjoys doing the event. Rigsby said he probably has "200-300-ish" tickets left to give out.
Heather Crowell, owner of the Craft Addict, said Shop Tahlequah has been going OK at her shop.
"We've had people remind us to [give them their tickets]. "We've probably given out 100," said Crowell. "People want them when they realize we have tickets."
Crowell doesn't know if the event itself has brought anyone into the shop, but she said her customers get excited when they see she has tickets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.