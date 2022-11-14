Shop Tahlequah to kick off

The Tahlequah Daily Press' annual Shop Tahlequah promotion is about to kick off, with hundreds of dollars in prizes and great deals on tap.
TDP Senior Multimedia Account Executive Heather Ruotolo said customers will have a chance to win a variety of prizes, as each entrant is given raffle tickets for every $10 spent up to $100. After a customer reaches $100, only one ticket will be distributed per $100 spent.
Ruotolo said each entry will include a chance to win prizes from participating local businesses and other grand prizes.
"It's estimated that Shop Tahlequah helps drive $750,000 in total revenue for local businesses participating in this initiative during the holiday shopping season," said TDP Advertising Executive Joe Mack. "It's pretty impressive. I've watched the number of participants grow year over year, and the number of tickets distributed at these locations growing exponentially."
TDP's promotion will be kicking off with the advertising team dropping off tickets to local merchants around Nov. 18.
Several businesses will be taking part in the promotion, including car washes, boutiques, restaurants, health care facilities, and more.
Amy Carter, Vivid Salon and Boutique LLC owner and operator, will be one of the participating businesses in Shop Tahlequah, a promotion in which she has taken part in for 11 years. She said since it has become a staple for several years, community members have come to expect it and look forward to it.
Carter said she believes the tradition has spurred more shoppers to frequent businesses like hers during the holiday season.
"I don't know if everyone has seen the new meme that says 'Buy local or bye-bye local.' That's a real thing, and that's why Shop Tahlequah is so important every year. The people in Tahlequah have confirmed they actually find that local shopping is important to our community with small, independently owned stores, because they can find a lot of unique things here," said Carter.
Ruotolo said the goal for Shop Tahlequah is to emphasize the importance of keeping tax dollars at home, and also to support local businesses.
"Chances are, anything you find online can be found locally, and if they don't have it in store, sometimes they can still get it for you," said Ruotolo.
Advertisements will be run in the physical and online editions of the newspaper this week, to show which businesses will be participating in the promotion.
Merchants wanting to join will have to purchase different levels of sponsorship packages, which will include varying digital and print advertisements.
Get involved
Shop Tahlequah will culminate on Facebook Live and with live, on-air drawing on Lakes Country 102.1, Friday, Dec. 16, at 8 a.m. Merchants who want to participate can call TD{ at 918-456-8833 during regular business hours, and ask for Heather Ruotolo or Joe Mack.
