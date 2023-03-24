Heritage Elementary School students celebrated a fun-filled day on March 24 with a shopping trip to the Tiger Store.
Summer Beck, Parent-Teacher Organization president at Heritage, said the store sells various items to students, including pencils, fidget spinners, slime, temporary tattoos, stickers, and more.
Aubrey Cochran, a fourth-grader at Heritage Elementary, has bought several items at the Tiger Store - some for herself and others for her friends.
"It has fun little things you can play with during recess, and it has little things to give to someone as a present," said Cochran.
Parents or family members of students are the main volunteers at the Tiger Store. Amanda Vance, Heritage Elementary principal, said having the PTO back in the building since COVID-19 has helped alleviate the duty from office staff and teachers.
Beck said this is the first year the PTO has run the store, which was operated by Heritage staff and teachers during the school's first implementation of the event in 2022.
"It was really hard on the parents not being able to come in and volunteer and help and go to the parties and all of the stuff that they are used to doing, so it's nice being able to be back," said Beck.
The Tiger Store not only promotes math and problem-solving, it also pushes for magnanimity, as Beck said students will often share their money or items with peers.
Crosby Caughron, PTO vice president, said the funds from the store go back to the school, as it is used by the organization for various projects and events.
Caughron said a random drawing is also done to allow other students to have a chance to purchase items.
"I believe children are nominated for good behavior, or positive things they do, and they get into a drawing and if they win the drawing they get to come in and shop," said Caughron.
Vance said the store helps to partially fund certain projects, such as buying new swing sets for each playground.
"That is something the kids actually asked for," said Vance. "When we did interviews last year with Student Council, and some of our student body, and student leaders. That was the recurring [answer to] 'How would you improve Heritage Elementary?'"
Vance said the Tiger Store normally takes place at least two Fridays out of the month, as long as they have volunteers available.
"It's something positive they look forward to. I wouldn't say it's an incentive because they're really not earning it," said Vance. "It's just something positive and fun they look forward to doing when it comes."
Beck said parents and family members who want to get involved with the Tiger Store can do so by joining the private group Heritage Elementary PTO on Facebook.
