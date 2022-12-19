Seventeen students from the Tahlequah Public Schools District were randomly selected to Shop With a Cop on Dec. 17.
The students were chosen randomly by patrol officers. Each child was given $125 and escorted throughout the local Walmart store by a Tahlequah Police Department officer.
Shop With a Cop started in 2018, with a goal of creating a positive relationship with children of the community, according to Lt. Dexter Scott, Tahlequah Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 201 president.
“This year, George Galvan has jumped on board, and he is the one who is actually donating the money, along with Walmart, to give to these kids,” Scott said.
The event also brought in Detectives Josh Girdner and Chase Reed, School Resource Officers Todd Carnes, Pam Bell, Joe Roberts, Randy Tanner, and Randy Jordan, and patrol officers Stefon Herd, David Trammell, Caleb Murray, Chris Smith, Bruce Gower, J.D. Alberty, Bo Smith, Michael Cates,
“After we leave here, we will go back to the police department and I think Santa Claus may make an appearance. We’ll see when we get there,” Scott told the group before they darted off with their respective officers to shop.
After Santa was flown in on First Flight, everyone gathered inside for lunch, and each gift was wrapped. Scott said one person gave one of the kids $100 while they were shopping.
“We’ve done this before in the past with other agencies on a much larger scale, city of Phoenix. We’ve had actually 150 kids go through it once. This is awesome that we can help our smaller communities,” Galvan said.
Seven-year-old Lily was accompanied by Officer Cates, and he said he was thankful to be part of the annual event.
Deena Underwood Jones, of Greenwood Elementary, said she was thankful for the service of the men and women with TPD, once news of the event was posted on social media.
"Also, [I'm] appreciative of the police officers who work within our schools, building bonds with youth," she said.
Names of each student chosen for Shop with a Cop were not disclosed to the Daily Press, according to Scott, due to the children being juveniles.
