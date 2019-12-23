Christmas came early this year for four lucky children who were randomly selected to Shop With a Cop on Dec. 20.
The students were chosen in a drawing from each of the four Tahlequah elementary schools. Each child was given a $100 Walmart gift card and was escorted through the store by a Tahlequah Police Department officer.
Hector Vega was selected from Greenwood Elementary School; Rylan Hogner was tapped from Cherokee Elementary School; Lucia Angelo was picked from Heritage Elementary School; and Grayson Crossno was picked from Sequoyah Elementary School.
“We get with the schools and they randomly pick a child that the teacher thought deserved it,” said Lt. Brandon Vick, Tahlequah Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 201 president.
The event also brought in School Resource Officers Cory Warrant and Randy Jordan, and patrol officers Kyle Reed, Jacob Robertson, and Steven Smith.
“We hang out the students and interact with them,” said Vick. “We make sure we’re there with them and see what they’re excited about.”
Vega’s mother said the 12-year-old was definitely putting others before himself with his winnings.
“He was wanting to get things for the house and I told him to get something just for him,” said Caridad Palacios.
This is the second year the Tahlequah FOP hosted Shop With a Cop and the first year Vick has been in his role.
Funds for the gift cards were raised during a September fishing tournament hosted by Lodge 201 and some private donations throughout the year.
