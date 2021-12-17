'Shop With a Cop' program takes 12 local kids to store

Twelve students from the Tahlequah Public Schools District were randomly selected to Shop With a Cop on Dec. 15.
The students were chosen randomly by the administration and school resource officers at each campus. Each child was given $100 and escorted throughout the local Walmart store by a Tahlequah Police Department officer.
Shop With a Cop started in 2018, with a goal of creating a positive relationship with the children of the community, according to Lt. Brandon Vick, Tahlequah Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 201 president.
Taylor Scott, Evo’Lehte Tilson and Hayden Walker were picked from Sequoyah Elementary School; Danny Vaughn, Armondo Romero and Angel Macias from Greenwood Elementary School; Mekko Barnes, Skye-Lynn Phillips and Jacob Rodgers from Cherokee Elementary School; and Paizley Marshall, Keno Ruiz, and Emiliano Gonzalez were selected from Heritage Elementary School.
The event also brought in School Resource Officers Cory Warren, Randy Tanner, and Randy Jordan, and patrol officers Justin Leatherwood, Carla Keele, Cory Keele, and Chase Reed.
“With it being the season for giving, we love giving to the children and watching the excitement they express,” said Vick.
Funds were raised through Walmart and some private donations throughout the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.