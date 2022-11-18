Several hundred prospective shoppers made their way to downtown to mix and mingle during Tahlequah for Ladies Night Out Thursday evening, Nov. 17.
The Tahlequah Main Street Association Director Jamie Hale said there were over 850 participants this year.
“The cold temps were no match for Ladies Night Out 2022,” Hale said. “The night was a huge success, we had attendees from all over Oklahoma, some from Northwest Arkansas, and one that even flew in from Illinois to attend with her aunt because she had such a great time last year.”
The outdoor venue spanned all seven blocks of the Muskogee Avenue corridor, with 30 participating businesses.
“We saw a lot of new faces this year, the participation grew by about 150-200 participants from last year, and we had approximately 10 new participating business. It was great to see such a large presence of our college students this year,” Hale said.
The goal of the event is to encourage people to shop locally for the holiday season.
“My favorite part about Tahlequah is that our community shows up to support our small businesses,” said Hale.
Workman's provided balloons to be popped for additional savings, with a free item inside.
The business served as a drop-off location for the Marine Corp Toys for Tots campaign and the Team Too Strong annual Christmas Toy & Coat Drive.
“Anyone who brought in items for these organizations got 25 percent off their purchases,” said owner Angie Workman Cook.
Dixie Fort, who was browsing around in Workman’s, said she had never attended a Ladies Night Out event before. She said her favorite part was seeing all the faces of those who were out enjoying themselves.
Threadz Consignment offered 20 percent off merchandise throughout the entire store, plus a chance of winning a $50 gift certificate. Teresa Williams said there were special sales, wine, food, and more.
Entertainment was available, too. Rick Holderbee played tunes at Tahlequah Creates, and Kroner and Baer featured live music with Amber Watson, along with complimentary samples of Rose Rock Coffee and cider.
Amy Carter, of Vivid Salon and Boutique, said there were several discounts in the salon and drawings.
Meigs Jewelry offered a $100 gift card for $50 purchases and 10 percent off in-stock merchandise. There were also half-priced items.
Junie’s Closet gave discounts on all full-priced items, $15 grab bags, and $125 gift cards for $100.
Boulevard had deals of buy two, get third for free, throughout the store.
Debbie Hummingbird stopped by Meigs with her loved ones to purchase Igohida, a welded piece of jewelry.
“My daughters have [the Igohida] too, and they’re in here somewhere. We like this and this is fun,” she said. “Last year was my first year.”
The annual event is the kickoff to the holiday shopping season, and Hale said participants could find unique gifts for their loved ones and themselves.
“My favorite part of the evening is the excitement from women who maybe haven’t seen each other in quite some time, old friends, new friends, neighbors and relatives. Lots of hugs and smiles all the way around,” she said.
Something new this year was the use of a virtual tour guide app called PocketSights. Hale said TMSA has been using the platform for several months for various events.
“Last night, we used it as a virtual map for an event for the first time and it was a hit,” she said.
What’s next
The next TMSA event is Cookie Stroll on Main, Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m.
