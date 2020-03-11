A salon, retail store, childcare center, and consignment shop have found new homes in Cherokee County, offering more options in an area already known for its variety of merchants.
A seasoned childcare worker has opened a new business in Park Hill, where owner Marybeth Vintges has established the Hangout Childcare Center. It has parents raving about the quality of care their children receive.
"My daughter has been with Marybeth for over three years," said Jennie Love. "She absolutely loves Marybeth and her daughters. I have never once doubted my child wasn't being cared for with love. There is not other childcare provider who will match the love Marybeth gives to all children in her care. This daycare is the only place I honestly trust with my daughter."
The Hangout Childcare Center building saw a facelift last year, and Vintges said it took about three months to remodel. At her old facility, which went by another name, it used an open floor plan. Her new business has separate rooms: an infant room, 1-year-old room, and a room for 2- to 4-year-olds. Another infant room is also in the works, so it will have openings soon. They center also takes school-aged kids up to 12 years old during the summer.
"Each room has their own routine," said Vintges. "In the morning, they come in and have their breakfast. We also lunch and a p.m. snack. After breakfast, they go to their rooms, they do their free-time play, and then we always have our group time with the teacher, whether it's coloring, singing, or playing. By the time they leave the facility and start pre-K, we want them to know how to spell their names, their colors, their shapes, and all their ABCs. We do outside play daily, depending on weather. And we do nap time."
Vintges said her No. 1 priority is cleanliness, but she also stresses safety and happy children. She said she treats every child who comes to the center as her own, and likes to send parents photos and videos of their kid enjoying themselves. The Childcare Hangout Center is at 26158 SH-82. The center is open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
On Feb. 1, the city of Tahlequah gained a new consignment shop. Located at 516 S. Muskogee Ave., Trends Consignment offers clothing for newborns all the way up to 3X sizes for men and women. Trends is owned by Kristina Barnes, who works with her mother, Gail Barnes, to run the shop.
"It's something that I've wanted for a while," said Gail. "She kind of got into the idea. She's wanting to ultimately do the used consignment and boutique with new clothing. She also is a nail tech and she's got a room in the back she's fixing up to do nails and eyelashes."
People can also bring their clothing into Trends to be added to the racks for sale. The client will receive 52 percent of the profits, while the store will receive the other 48 percent. It not only offers a chance for folks to earn a few dollars, but it allows customers to save a few dollars, as well.
"If you've got kids, it's too expensive to go to the stores," said Barnes. "For me, anyway, it's easier to go get the name-brand stuff from a consignment than it is to go to the more expensive stores, especially when they're not going to wear it for more than a couple months."
Trends Consignment is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Clipso Salon opened five days ago and is ready to serve all ages of the community, including both men and women. Owner Brittney Siler said she's always wanted to open a salon since she was a little girl, which is evidenced by the fact that she got into trouble as a child for cutting off the hair of her Barbie dolls.
"We do haircuts, coloring, and waxing treatments," said Siler. "We're all booth renters. So I own the business and the [stylists] rent their booths from me. So they're able to do more services. Some of my girls are going to do makeup and things like that."
Customers can make appointments for the salon, but walk-ins are also welcome.
First responders receive a discount and everyone who gets a haircut gets a free shampoo. Siler has been cutting her for over 14 years, and with the encouragement of her cousin - who is also a salon owner in Florida - she made the jump to running her own shop.
"I was just ready to do my own thing and she kind of gave me the last push that I needed," Siler said.
Clipso Salon is at 1003 S. Muskogee Ave. It's open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In the shopping center near the Cherokee County Tag Agent office in Tahlequah, Lila's Loft offers a little bit of everything, including women's, men's, children's and infant's clothing. It also has name-brand products, like purses, that owner Danya Pigeon said people might not be able to find at many other shops.
"We offer it at a discounted price," said Pigeon. "All of our stuff is authentic, so we have a Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Vera Bradley and stuff like that."
Lila's Loft carries toys for babies and young kids. A Bigfoot believer, Pigeon offers a variety of Sasquatch merchandise, like T-shirts, hats, decals, and signs. She opened her business in early February and said she's had good feedback from the community.
"I always wanted to open my own business," said Pigeon. "I had an online thing going and it was going so good that I decided to transition into a brick-and-mortar."
Pigeon is also preparing the back room of Lila's Loft to serve as a rental space for parties and events.
