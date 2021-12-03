Whether it is a ladies' night out or a child, sibling, friend, or significant other shopping for the special women in their lives, every winter, shoppers dot downtown Tahlequah to purchase trendy clothing and gift items. This year, shops are prepared with items to appeal to women of all interests.
At Beautiquey, Bryn Smith has had a hard time keeping in stock dressy, fur-trimmed ponchos.
“They are like a cape. They are gorgeous, and a little expensive, but they are all gone. We can’t keep them in stock. We are getting more in,” she said.
The shop is also selling Brighton products, which include handbags, sunglasses, readers, and jewelry.
“Bright colors, velvets, anything with festive flair is popular,” said Diana Gordineer, of Beautiquey.
Velvet tops are all the rage because the wearer can dress them down to go to the office, but with a little jewelry, they can be worn to parties.
Cha cha dresses are also popular, which are frilled dresses that resemble a relic from the 1920s.
“It looks a lot like a flapper dress. Or maybe the Spanish version of flapper dress,” said Smith. “Next year, 2022 is the 100-year anniversary of the flapper dress.”
In commemoration, she has seen that cha cha dresses are going to be popular.
Throughout the pandemic, oversized, baggy, and soft clothes, have been in. However, both Smith and Gordineer have noticed the trend is waning.
“We aren’t doing jeans and T-shirts right now. We are doing anything glittery. We have been seeing ladies who want to feel beautiful. It stems from being home in your sweats. Now they are ready. They want to see what they can really look like,” said Smith.
Fedoras are also in.
“We’ve been selling loads of hats. We have fedoras and boaters. This one is a pinched, medium-brim fedora," said Gordineer, displaying one. "That is the most popular hat right now. It resembles Western, but it is not."
Vivid is selling sweaters and popcorn cardigans, which come in thin and thick. These sweaters are classy and neutral in color.
“They have always been a big hit,” said Vivid owner Amy Carter. “I’ve been selling ivory, black, olive – your neutrals.”
She is also selling CC fleece-lined leggings.
“Fleece-lined leggings sell every year all winter because they are soft,” she said. “CC products always sell. Every year, you think they are going away, then it doesn’t because CC keeps coming out with different types. Every year, we see something different,” she said.
Junie’s Closet is also selling seaters, as well as dresses, denim, and accessories.
“Shackets are all the rage. It’s a long shirt-jacket. We have them in many sizes and varieties. We are even bringing a plus-size array for the holiday season. Junie’s has never been known for bringing in plus sizes, but we are going to bring in line up to 3X this year,” said Kristy Eubanks, owner.
Angie Workman Cook is selling "shackets" at Workman’s.
“These shackets are popular because they are warm like a jacket, but they are not thick like a jacket. They are fashionable," she said. "You can throw them over a T-shirt and go out the door. They are warm, but not as bulky as a coat. We are expanding our women’s department to include plus sizes. We go from a 1x to a 5x. We’ve expanded that department for the holiday season, and we’ll continue to have it in the future.”
At Town Creek Mercantile, Buckwild brand hair hide purses, handbags, and carriers are on the shelves. The store is carrying custom-made knife sets.
“These are Pioneer Woman knives, but she adds the cowhide on those. They have been really popular with the ladies,” said Amber Forrest, Town Creek Mercantile owner.
They are also selling Pendleton wallets and other Southwestern printed items.
Enkey’s Creations set up shop in Town Creek Mercantile and is printing custom coffee mugs and earrings, which are going to be popular this year. They also house Stacy’s creations, which is making custom-designed cutting boards.
“It’s especially for Mom, who has Grandma’s old recipe. You want to be able to put it on a cutting board and give it as a sentimental gift. They can do it in Grandma’s handwriting. The same thing with the rolling pins,” said Forrest.
Town Creek Mercantile also carries baskets that include jarred meals.
“They are great gifts for grandma and great gifts for mom. You don’t have to spend a lot of time cooking. This one is pumpkin chocolate chip muffins. She also has soups in a jar. You add a few fresh ingredients, and dinner is ready in 10 minutes. These have been really popular,” said Forrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.