With teacher and staff shortages taking place across the United States, some local school districts are dealing with specific issues in the special education departments.
Tanya Jones, Tahlequah Public Schools superintendent, said that while the district has been able to meet all legal obligations for the number of students being served, she wishes to have additional teachers to provide more services.
“In the [special education] teacher portion, they cannot be emergency or alternatively certified and just go right into the classroom,” Jones said. “There’s a whole other way they have to meet certification if they do not have a SPED certification.”
TPS has 32 special education teachers, eight speech language pathologists, and 41 special care paras, with over 760 students on Individualized Education Plans.
Nikki Molloy, TPS special services director, said TPS offers various forms of special ed services, such as lab classes that allow students with learning disabilities to get assistance with regular education courses; and ones that are monitored so educators check on students while they are in regular classes throughout the day.
Jones said those who have teaching certificates but not special education ones can attend “SPED Boot Camp.” Molloy said SPED Boot Camp is offered at universities and requires a person to complete 70 hours of special education classes.
“It’s much harder than, let’s say, if we wanted to hire just a degreed person and got them emergency-certified to teach fourth grade, [physical education], or art,” Jones said.
Molloy said the shortage is not new, as it has been an “increasing trend” for both special and regular education teachers.
“We don’t have as many candidates graduating from the university in the education field, and they have to do additional classes to get SPED-certified so with a decrease in just regular educators, there’s even less going into that SPED certification area,” Molloy said.
Special education teachers require more certification and training than other educators, as their students may present unique situations that require additional services.
“It’s hard for anyone who is emergency or alternatively certified, but I believe to go into a special education class with students who have much greater needs than [in a typical setting], our state just wants to make sure those babies are getting the best of the best, and they are not getting someone who is not prepared to meet those specialized needs,” Jones said.
Allison Collins, a Cherokee Elementary special education teacher, said she has also noticed a shortage of teachers in her field, which she believes has worsened over the past few years. Collins said she thinks the main reason for the decrease in positions is due to stress created by mountains of paperwork.
“I think everything that goes along with juggling, balancing, teaching – and making sure all the students are getting what they need, along with getting the paperwork completed in a timely manner – is stressful on people, so I think that has a lot to do with it,” Collins said.
Collins said she serves an average of 25 students by supporting them through reading, math, or writing expressions, as well as making sure their needs are met through their Individual Education Plans (IEPs). The paperwork side of special education is the main difference between SPED and regular ed teaching, she said.
As students get older, Collins said, even more paperwork is added. For example, when students turn 16, they have to have a transition plan. This helps determine post-secondary plans after graduation.
When it comes to special education paraprofessionals, Jones said, it is also different, as there are additional requirements compared to those of a regular para. SPED paras have to complete the para certification requirements, Molloy said, as well as additional training, such as a CPR class, SPED modules, special education classes, and/or professional development training specific to children with special needs.
“It takes me longer to get them certified, so when I find one to hire, I have about a week and a half’s worth of work that we have to get done before I can put them in a classroom,” Molloy said.
Molloy said people anyone who wants to get involved in special education must start by contacting local universities and reaching out to local school districts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.