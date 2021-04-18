Tahlequah Police officials confirmed shots were exchanged early Sunday morning between occupants of a Ford Fusion and a Dodge Charger.
Witnesses said a woman was thrown from one of the vehicles and was injured. She refused medical treatment and would not speak with officers. She was transported to jail for public intoxication.
Sources said the incident began inside the Club Effx building before 1 a.m.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies located the Dodge Charger, abandoned near East Gate Apartments. Northeastern State University PD advised there were unknown subjects walking near the tennis court.
As of Sunday afternoon, officers have not found the Ford Fuson and no arrests were made.
