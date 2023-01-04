A Cherokee County sheriff’s deputy was shot at several times during a lengthy pursuit Tuesday evening.
According to initial reports, deputies pursued a vehicle that failed to stop for law enforcement. During the course of the chase, the driver shot at deputies.
The chase started in the area of Stone Chapel Road, and the vehicle was found abandoned at 835 Road and 470 Road. The driver took off on foot.
It was determined that the driver shot out of his vehicle at least six times.
Woodall Public Schools announced the campus is on temporary lockdown Wednesday morning due to the incident.
“We will continue to communicate with the [Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office] and follow any instructions that are given,” WPS posted on its Facebook page.
This story is developing.
